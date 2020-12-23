Philadelphia’s new townhouses have been growing taller since the city updated its zoning code in 2012, increasing the base height from 35 to 38 feet. But two years ago, City Council introduced a new height bonus to encourage developers to incorporate some lower priced units into their upscale projects. The goal behind the provision, known as inclusionary zoning, was to retain a modicum of income diversity in gentrifying neighborhoods. But because most developers don’t want to be bothered with the administrative details, the law gives them an out. They instead can contribute to the city’s Housing Trust Fund, which helps support various forms of subsidized housing in the city. The size of the contribution is based on how much extra space the developer gains from the height bonus.