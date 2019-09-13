Now, the former church building is about to get a second life. With Solomon’s help and a grant from the William Penn Foundation, Trinity has lined up a well-regarded preschool to take over the hall. Kinder Academy, which operates four other locations in the Northeast, is renovating the interior, maintaining many of its original details. It expects to open its Lawndale campus by early spring, with a Head Start program and city-funded pre-K slots. Solomon says he is also working with the Police Athletic League to build an indoor basketball court on land behind the hall.