The department chose the Kensington location for the trial run because of its immense scale and the large number of reported crashes: 10 in the last five years. The intersection is also unusually complicated. Three neighborhoods (East Kensington, Olde Richmond and Fishtown) and three streets (Frankford, Trenton, York) meet in the middle. So much is going on that it is not unusual for confused motorists to sail through without noticing the traffic lights.