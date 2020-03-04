That way, they could form their own municipality — the Borough of Two Ponds — where they could build as many condos, studios, and golf course holes as the development could handle. In 1983, Pileggi filed a petition in Common Pleas Court with Rivers and Rosenberg’s blessing to establish Two Ponds as its own locality — complete with its own government, police, and zoning ordinances. It would be Bucks County’s first new borough since 1928, when New Britain Borough was incorporated.