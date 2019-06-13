Robeson, born in 1898, became the third African-American student to enroll in Rutgers University, where he played football and was twice named an All-American. He became a popular actor and a baritone singer. Robeson’s political views later overshadowed his accomplishments, however, and at the start of the Cold War, he was labeled a communist — something that brought severe scrutiny from the FBI. The controversy surrounding his outspokenness against racial bias after a visit to the Soviet Union ultimately culminated in 1950, when his passport was revoked. In the 1960s, he moved to Walnut Street with his sister, where he lived privately until his death.