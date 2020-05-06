We worked, too, as we headed across. Since everyone is working remotely, is it really so strange to join a Zoom meeting as a passenger in the car, using a hot spot on your phone? A couple months ago, that would have been ridiculous. Now, we’re working in different time zones to accommodate everyone on our teams. Folks are joining work meetings with babies in their arms, while others join from the hull of the boat where they are sheltering in place.