Take a look inside Muhammad Ali’s former Cherry Hill mansion that’s now back on the market

Muhammad Ali’s former Cherry Hill mansion, once fit for one of sports’ greatest icons, is back on the market.

The 6,688-square-foot Mediterranean-style ranch house, located at 1121 Winding Drive, is listed for sale for $1.9 million, $100,000 more than it was previously listed for three years ago.

Sitting on 1.5 acres, the six-bedroom, five-bathroom estate features a kitchen with a large center island and custom cabinetry, a sun-filled greenhouse room, a spacious living area, and an inground pool and hot tub, with adjacent basketball and tennis courts. On the lower level of the home is a personal gym and a 12-foot wet bar.

Ali, who died in 2016, lived in Cherry Hill with his family from 1971 to 1973. “I made a little mansion out of it. I’ve got a lot of land,” Ali told journalist Philadelphia magazine in the 1970s

The Champion bought the home for $103,000 in 1971. He moved to Chicago a few years later, according to the New York Times, after his friend, Camden power broker Major Coxson, was shot and killed in his home down the road from Ali’s. A major franchisee of local McDonald’s bought the home from Ali for $175,000.

Before living in Cherry Hill, Ali lived in a West Philadelphia home in Overbrook that was later sold to Kobe Bryant’s grandparents.

The current owners, who purchased the Cherry Hill home in 2014, traded in the 1970s decor and design for a modern look, converting Ali’s koi pond into a centerpiece courtyard and fire pit. However, the home retains Ali’s prayer room, which can be found in the lower level, lined with bookshelves.

The main draw is the ample entertainment spaces, including the basement bar.

“There’s a spiral staircase from the main level to downstairs and you walk right into this, large bar area, with tables, chairs, and a large TV set up,” Nicholas Alvini of Keller Williams said. “It really is a great entertaining house.”

In recent years, the home has been used for short-term rentals, and “wild parties” led police to visit the home 97 times between 2018 and 2019, according to an Inquirer report. In response, Cherry Hill township council almost adopted a ban on Airbnb rentals before eventually tabling the idea after community members spoke against it.