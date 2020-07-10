David J. Perri, commissioner of the Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections, said he had considered the demolition application an urgent matter and hoped the commission would come to a decision Friday about the 19th-century church, which has been the subject of a years-long legal dispute between developers and residents of the Philadelphia neighborhood. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia closed and deconsecrated St. Laurentius in 2014 out of concern that the church would collapse.