Say one last goodbye to the selfie capital of Northern Liberties.

Vesper Day Club — a decade-old private pool, party venue, and Instagram destination for the city’s suntanned set — has fallen to the wrecking ball in recent weeks. Photos of the demolition circulating online show a mountain of debris surrounding the empty, shallow pool that was known to attract revelers during the summer.

The city issued demolition permits in July to prominent developer Ori Feibush, whose firm acquired the two parcels that made up the venue earlier this year, according to public records. OCF Realty has submitted plans to build 36 single-family residential units replete with parking and roof decks on the site of the storied swim club. Construction is expected to break ground before the year’s end.

Alas, Feibush said plans for the new dwellings would not include private pools.

“They’re just homes,” he said, noting that single-family units are in limited supply amid booming apartment growth in Northern Liberties.

Vesper ownership could not immediately be reached for comment. According to the swim club’s website, however, the club is relocating for summer 2023.

The name-changing club held a prominent place in the ascent of North Liberties.

Vesper went through no fewer than four makeovers since it opened on Germantown Avenue in 2011, debuting as Arrow Swim Club under the ownership of Piazza developer Bart Blatstein, selling seasonal memberships at the extravagant price of $1,000-per-summer. The business later morphed into North Shore Beach Club, followed by Monarch Swim Club, and eventually Vesper. And while the names changed, the pool’s ethos over the years remained steady, attracting a gym-toned crowd with pitchers of frosé and a four-foot pool that at times felt less designed for swimming than for being seen.

The popular summer spot was no stranger to drama. Under various owners, the club’s private parties were known to get a bit out of hand, and in 2017, the owner at the time sued his predecessor in federal court for allegedly selling “fake memberships” at $250 a pop.

The cost of entry became more accessible over the years, with Vesper offering day passes for $40 to $50. But the swim club continued to bill itself as a stylish, upscale venue with a strict dress code.

The next home for Vesper remains unknown.