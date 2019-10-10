Two-thirds of all U.S. birds could face extinction because of climate change if greenhouse gas emissions aren’t curbed, the National Audubon Society said in a sweeping report released Thursday.
And that’s likely to impact birds in your own backyard.
For example, the ruffed grouse has been the Pennsylvania state bird since 1931 but faces a moderate threat of being forced out of almost two-thirds of the state’s forests because of climate change, the report states.
In fact, anywhere from 41 to 80 species are listed as “climate vulnerable” in Pennsylvania, depending on whether temperatures rise 1.5 degrees C (2.7 F) or 3 degrees C (5.4 F) given the amount of greenhouse gases from fossil fuels that continue to be pumped into atmosphere, the report states.
Those at greatest risk in the commonwealth include the brown thrasher, cerulean warbler, Eastern whip-poor-will, and field sparrow.
Birds in New Jersey and Delaware face similar impact.
“We are already seeing impact on birds from climate change,” said Brooke Bateman, senior climate scientist for the National Audubon Society.
Bateman noted that “birds are important indicator species, because if an ecosystem is broken for birds, it is or soon will be for people, too.”
Bateman released the report along with David Yarnold, the society’s president. The report looked at climate-related threats to birds across the U.S.
The report, “Survival by Degrees: 389 Bird Species on the Brink,” found that two-thirds of America’s birds are threatened with extinction because of climate change but that keeping global temperature rise to 1.5 C could reduce the projected loss dramatically. That’s the temperature rise targeted by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to reduce the risk of global change.
Audubon scientists looked at 604 U.S. species of birds using 140 million records and factored in climate and habitat conditions They used modeling algorithms and mapped bird ranges. The report states that climate change is occurring 20 times faster today than it has during any historical period over the last 2 million years.
Birds, the report said, are an ideal indicator of the impact. But the Audubon Society also factored in habitat loss and land use change. The authors found climate change will have the biggest impact on birds. Extreme spring heat and heavy rainfall, among other climate-related events, are a major contributor to why birds move around.
Birds in the Northeast stand to be affected by even more pronounced changes than in other areas. Pennsylvania, for example, is projected to see average temperatures during the warmest months to increase 6 degrees C (11 F). And average annual precipitation is expected to increase 2.9 inches.
“Either way, a lot of birds would end up not be able to occupy Pennsylvania because the climate would become different from what they need to exist,” said Keith Russell, program manager for urban conservation for Audubon Pennsylvania. “They’ll have to find areas north of the state, like New York and Vermont.”
Russell, who works out of Philadelphia, said local bird counts already are showing change.
“We’re already seeing changes in the distributions of the birds in the Southeastern Pennsylvania area,” Russell said. “It’s similar in the forests of New Jersey and Delaware.”
For example, the annual Philadelphia Mid-winter Bird Census has found certain birds becoming less common in the city. The rough-legged hawk, American tree sparrow, and evening grosbeak are all harder to find.
Because certain birds feed on certain insects, fewer of those birds could mean a rise in insect-borne diseases such as West Nile Virus.
Birds also play critical roles in pollination, forest generation, and seed dispersal, the report notes.
And as birds with traditional habitats move on or disappear, others are moving in, Russell said.
For example, the black vulture moved up from the south and began colonizing in Pennsylvania in the 1990s. It is now common, he said.
Russell said duck migration patterns are changing, particularly those that dive in deep water for food. The water is not freezing as early as it has in past decades, so the ducks can stick around longer. Species that once migrated north in October are staying until December.
In New Jersey, 58 out of 167 species are vulnerable because of the way summers are changing, the Audubon Society found. Sea level rise is also a factor.
Species facing the biggest threat in the Garden State include song sparrow, cackling goose, American black duck, Eastern Whip-poor-will, and brown thrasher.
The National Audubon Society report comes on the heels of other recent reports unfavorable reports on bird populations.
Officials at the New Jersey Conservation Foundation noted a study last month in the journal Science that found the bird population in North America has shrunk by nearly 3 billion in the last 50 years, meaning there are 25 percent fewer birds alive today in the United States and Canada than there were in 1970.
“I see lots of backyard birds like cardinals and robins, but I have to search harder to find birds that thrive in more natural habitats,” says Emile DeVito, staff biologist at New Jersey Conservation Foundation. “The birds are all still out there, but not in the numbers I remember in the 1970s, when trees were dripping with birds.”
In Delaware, 36 out of 136 species are vulnerable to climate change under a 3 degree C rise. If temperatures rise by 1.5 degrees C, that number is reduced to 17 species as vulnerable.
Species most threatened by climate change and sea level rise include the Virginia rail, house wren, scarlet tanager, and great crested flycatcher.
The Audubon Society also included a mapping tool that allows users to type in their zip code and see what birds are threatened in their area under different temperature rise scenarios.