New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday a trio of environmental actions, including the release of $100 million toward electrification of state-owned diesel vehicles buses, and the creation of an Office of Climate Action and a Council on the Green Economy.
The funds to move toward battery-powered buses for New Jersey Transit and schools, as well as garbage trucks, comes from a $41 million settlement with Volkswagen over selling vehicles that emitted more pollution than claimed, and $60 million in revenue raised through the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multi-state program designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through market-based initiatives.
A portion of the money will also go toward electrifying port cargo-handling equipment.
Murphy, who made the announcement in Newark, did not specify how many vehicles would be either purchased, converted, or retired.
“These projects ... show the sheer breadth of transformation ahead of us,” he said.
In addition, the governor signed executive orders creating an Office of Climate Action, which will be run by his senior policy advisor Jane Cohen. The green economy council will be co-chaired by Acting Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette, Board of Public Utilities President Joseph Fiordaliso, and Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. The governor’s wife, Tammy Murphy, will serve as honorary chair.
Murphy said there will be a focus on environmental justice, noting, for example, Newark, which he said “suffers disproportionate effects of emissions and pollution.” The city will get $1 million toward electric garbage tucks, as well as $7 million for medium and heavy duty cargo handling equipment.
“There is no denying that we have a lot on our plate right now,” Murphy said, citing COVID-19 and its economic fallout, “but climate change is a reality we must face, not with fear and apprehension but with an understanding that the clean energy economy is a once in a generation opportunity for New Jersey.”
Environmental organizations hailed the actions.
“As a resident of Newark and mother of three asthmatic children, we are on the front lines of overlapping health, economic, racial injustice, democratic and climate crises so I’m glad to see Governor Murphy focusing funding and attention on environmental justice, green jobs and climate action today,” said Kim Gaddy, an organizer with Clean Water Action.
Jeff Tittel, director of the New Jersey Sierra Club, called the $100 million a “critical ... downpayment” toward electrification of transportation.
Hayley Berliner, with Environment New Jersey, called the announcement a “win for our lungs and our climate.”
Berliner said $5 million will go toward e-mobility projects, which could include anything from ride sharing, to electric scooters and bikes.
She said Environment New Jersey is involved in one such e-mobility project in Trenton that would include an electric car sharing or ride-hailing service.