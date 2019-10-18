Hope Lugo, 17, who takes Camden residents on kayak trips along the Cooper River, said local paddlers are often surprised.
“They don’t believe there is something as beautiful as this in their city,” said Lugo, a river guide for Urban Promise, a nonprofit dedicated to fostering leadership in children and young adults. “But we need people to not pollute as much.”
If Lugo and a group of Camden County officials have their way, the state just might help with that.
On Friday local officials and environmental groups including Urban Promise urged the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to assign a two-mile stretch of the Cooper River a higher level of protection, citing not only increased level of recreational use on the waterway, but more importantly the discovery of an endangered species living within it.
The state is currently proposing to upgrade the level of protection for 749 miles of waterways — including the Cooper River — from Category Two, the lowest designation, to Category One. The state has three levels of classification for freshwater streams, creeks, rivers and lakes: Outstanding National Resource Waters, which is the most protective tier, followed by Category One and Category Two.
If the effort is successful, the Cooper River, which runs through Pennsauken, would become the first urban waterway with a Category One designation.
The state is proposing to upgrade the tidal portion of the Cooper River from Route 30 (Admiral Wilson Boulevard) above the dam to the confluence with the Delaware River in Camden because of the discovery of the Eastern pondmussel, a state threatened mussel species.
But state officials aren’t expected to make a decision on which waterways to include until spring.
So officials, including Camden County Freeholder Jonathan Young and Pennsauken Mayor Betsy McBride, held a press conference Friday urging the DEP to include the Cooper River segment.
Groups such as Delaware Riverkeeper Network, Urban Promise and Environment New Jersey also spoke at the press conference.
The Cooper River is considered an impaired waterway, meaning it is polluted. It is also a part of the Delaware River Watershed, itself the subject of a public and private cleanup.
The river, which runs about 16 miles, bubbles up underground near Gibbsboro from the Potomac-Raritan-Magothy aquifer, according to Fred Stine of the Delaware Riverkeeper Network. Also fed by stormwater, it runs through heavily populated Camden County towns such as Haddonfield, Cherry Hill, Collingswood and Pennsauken before reaching Camden.
A Category One designation would mean the Cooper River closest to the Delaware would get additional protection, such as the requirement of a 300-foot buffer against development, tougher standards for discharges from businesses and sewage treatment plants, and also more monitoring.
“The Cooper River does have a history of poor water quality,” said Sophia Hull, of Environment New Jersey . "And so that’s why this particular section proposed for the upgrade is so exciting. "
She said the presence of the Eastern pondmussel indicates the river is rebounding and efforts to curb pollution are paying off.
Camden County Freeholder Jonathan Young said the river was once so polluted last century that 40 percent of it was raw sewage. That pollution has been reduced by 90 percent, he said, and recreation now abounds around an extensive park system that includes the Cooper River Lake, noted for its rowing course.
“Cooper River is the heart of Camden County,” Young said.