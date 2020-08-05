By next year, PATCO riders could be shuttling over the Ben Franklin Bridge on trains powered, at least in part, by the sun.
The Delaware River Port Authority hosted an official groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday on a 22-megawatt solar project. By 2021, solar panels will provide more than half the total electricity consumption for PATCO rail operations, officials said.
Many of the 50,000 solar panels will be set on 133 parking canopies installed at four of PATCO’s New Jersey stations: Ashland, Lindenwold, Woodcrest, and Ferry Ave. The bi-state agency also has four stations in Philadelphia, but those operations are underground without parking and can’t be used for solar.
Solar panels will also be installed at the administration buildings and parking lots for the Commodore Barry and Betsy Ross bridges, as well as the DRPA headquarters in Camden.
Officials expect to save $12 million over 20-years through an agreement with SunPower Corporation, a large solar company that has worked in commercial projects for Toyota, Johnson & Johnson, Walmart and other corporations. It also specializes in government programs.
The DRPA announced the project in 2019, but held the official groundbreaking Wednesday. Construction began in winter at the Lindenwold station, and is now underway at the Ashland station.
SunPower’s installation will include a combination of flat roof mounts, ground mounted arrays, and solar canopies over parking, storage, and work areas.
John Hanson, CEO of DRPA, said SunPower assumes the up-front costs of construction as part of a solar power purchase agreement. SunPower will develop, own, operate, and maintain the system.
In return, Hanson said the DRPA has agreed to purchase the electricity generated by the system for 20 years. The arrangement will allow the agency to receive stable, low-cost electricity, while not having to put up the initial costs of building and maintaining the array.
The DRPA will pay $ .078 per kilowatt hour. The most current auction rate from PSE&G is $.092 per kilowatt hour.
Meanwhile, SunPower can pursue tax credits and income generated from selling electricity back to PSE&G, the DRPA’s current provider.
“This monumental solar initiative demonstrates DRPA’s commitment to providing world-class transportation services that create significant savings, and added value for the public,” Hanson said.
Government and transportation agencies embracing utility-scale solar projects is part of a trend.
Philadelphia has entered into a deal with ENGIE to build a solar farm near Gettysburg that would produce 70 megawatts annually and supply city-owned buildings with 22% of their electricity. That project has not yet begun construction.
And SEPTA signed an agreement in April with Lightsource BP for a similar power agreement to finance and manage two large solar farms to produce 67 megawatt hours annually in Franklin County, Pa. — about 20% of the transportation service’s annual electricity demands. That’s enough to power about 6,100 homes a year.
The DRPA said that stations won’t be shut down for construction, which will occur in phases for each parking lot. Some of the parking lots will eventually be covered with a large amount of canopies holding the solar panels:
- Ferry Ave.: 20 canopies; 8,940 panels
- Woodcrest: 27 canopies; 12,280 panels
- Ashland: 20 canopies; 7,540 panels
- Lindenwold: 56 canopies; 18,040 panels
“Clean energy and jobs, they go together,” New Jersey Senate President Stephen Sweeney said during Wednesday’s event. “Everyone is scared of this transformation, but it’s a good transformation.”