With $10 million from Montgomery County, and another $8 million in federal, state and local grants, a coalition of hiking, running and biking advocates are hailing a plan to build or improve on a network of trails, one of which will provide an almost unbroken path from Exton to Center City Philadelphia.
In all, $18 million will go toward a network of seven trail projects that are part of The Circuit Trails of Greater Philadelphia, an envisioned 800-mile regional network of hiking and biking paths in nine counties spread across southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
About 300 miles of trails already built are some of the region’s most used: Schuylkill River, Schuylkill Banks Boardwalk, Manayunk Bridge, Cooper River, Pennypack, and Chester Valley.
The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners included the $10 million in their 2020 budget approved Dec. 12. County officials could not be reached Friday or Monday for comment.
“We are thrilled to see this funding commitment from Montgomery County in support of such regionally significant trail projects,” said Sarah Clark Stuart, chair of the Circuit Trails Coalition. “Specifically, this funding allows us to move critical in-progress trails closer to completion."
Patrick Starr, vice-chair of the coalition, called the county’s action, “the greatest commitment by a county in the region to trail development.” He said bicyclists could begin commuting to places they previously inaccessible because of busy roads and other dangers.
Trail projects due to receive funds include:
- Building a four-mile extension of the Chester Valley Trail, that would essentially connect it to the Schuylkill River Trail.
- A feasibility study to extend the Wissahickon Trail from Forbidden Drive to Morris Arboretum.
- Building three miles of additional paths for the Erdenheim Farm, Cross County and Wissahickon trails.
- Building just under a mile of path for the Pennypack Trail.
- Design of a new section of the Schuylkill River Trail from Industrial Highway to US 422.
- Design for a Trail Junction Center in Norristown.
- A feasibility study for a Cross County Trail to run from Germantown Pike to Joshua Road.
Starr said he’s particularly enthused about the extension of the Chester Valley Trail. When complete, with the exception of a minor break, it would provide a 34.5 mile path from Exton in Chester County, to King of Prussia in Montgomery County, through to Center City Philadelphia.
“This connection really brings about a lot of continuity,” Starr said. “That’s really big for us. In any transportation system, when you improve connectivity, you have an exponential increase in the amount of use.”