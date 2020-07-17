The Mt. Cuba Center in Hockessin, Del. has been selected as “Best Botanical Garden in North America” in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.
The public garden is dedicated to native plants and ecological gardening. It bested other institutions including the Chicago Botanic Garden, and The New York Botanical Garden.
”Mt. Cuba Center’s amazing community of members, guests, students, volunteers, staff, and board members all contributed to our success, as they do every day,” Jeff Downing, executive director at Mt. Cuba, said in a statement. ”Mt. Cuba is about building a community where all of our incremental, individual efforts add up to larger, positive results.”
Downing noted that the region is ripe with public gardens, with 30 gardens within a 30-mile radius of Philadelphia.
The Mt. Cuba Center was among the 20 best gardens and arboretums nominated by a USA Today panel of experts. Polls open to readers closed July 6 and the winner was announced Friday.
The botanical garden was once part of a private estate of Mr. and Mrs. Lammot du Pont Copeland. Guests can tour the formal gardens of the du Pont mansion, or walk through woodlands and meadows, replete with vistas. Staff conduct research on site, and teach students about native plant gardening.