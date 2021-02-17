The meandering Pine Barrens Byway runs mostly through the lower half of the 1 million-acre Pinelands National Reserve in Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties, so it won’t get drivers into the heart of the pristine Wharton and Brendan T. Byrne state forests. But it does run through locations along the picturesque Mullica and Wading rivers and to the popular Batsto Village.