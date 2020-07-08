The Pennsylvania Department of Health is hosting a virtual community meeting Thursday night to discuss progress of a five-year national study on PFAS contamination in Horsham, Warminster and Warrington Townships in Bucks County.
Residents in those communities who were exposed to drinking water tainted by PFAS will receive in-depth medical testing as part of the PFAS National Multi-Site Health Study announced last year on the impact that the chemicals can have on human health. The water was contaminated by firefighting foams containing PFAS that were used at military bases.
During the 7-9 p.m. meeting on the Zoom platform, officials from the health department will update the communities on the progress made toward the study, and introduce partners, including RTI International, Temple University, ATSDR and Buxmont Coalition.
The study is being conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to examine possible connections between PFAS exposure in drinking water and certain human health conditions.
Anyone wishing to attend should register at https://rtiorg.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ihPuREPlSZ6fqZeofXHo4Q.