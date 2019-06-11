The City of Philadelphia has agreed to pay $8.4 million toward the federal government’s cleanup of the Clearview Landfill, a superfund site that contaminated parts of the Eastwick neighborhood in Southwest Philly and has plagued residents who live there for decades.
The landfill straddles Darby Creek near 84th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard and was an unlicensed dump for commercial, industrial, institutional and municipal waste starting in the early 1950s. The dumping left behind a toxic mix of heavy metals, volatile organic compounds, pesticides and other compounds that can pose a threat to human health and the environment.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency launched a cleanup in 2011 and excavated 4,000 tons of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB) waste, which was shipped to another facility for disposal. Within the past several years, the EPA also performed a cleanup of 33 residential properties to remove soil contaminated with Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs) that posed a health threat and excavated another 3,000 cubic yards of contaminated soil in the neighborhood.
The site is in its final cleanup stage, which entails covering 50 acres to contain landfill waste and contaminants, more excavation of contaminated soils, and collecting and treating leachate, water that leaked from the landfill. In all, the remediation is expected to cost $76.2 million dollars, according to officials.
To recoup part of that cost, the EPA sued Philadelphia and its Redevelopment Authority last week in U.S. District Court. Philadelphia officials had known since 2002 that the city had been named by the EPA as a potentially responsible party for the site. So, the city reached an immediate negotiated agreement on the amount it would pay when the suit was filed.
Mike Dunn, a spokesman for the city, said in a statement that Philadelphia admitted no liability and that the money will be paid over four years.
Dunn noted the site no longer poses a “significant immediate risk to public health,” but officials want it cleaned up as soon as possible.
EPA officials could not be reached immediately for comment.
The Clearview Landfill is actually part of a larger superfund complex known as the the Lower Darby Creek Area. The site consists of the Clearview and Folcroft landfills. The Folcroft Landfill is two miles downstream on Darby Creek and within the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge. Both landfills operated from the 1950s to the 1970s until ordered closed by the state.
The city’s settlement only applies to the Clearview Landfill, which has long been problematic for the Eastwick neighborhood. Part of Clearview also touches Delaware County.
In the early 1980s, leachate and soil samples showed PCBs and PAHs, both listed a hazardous, were present at the landfill. Into the 1990s, the EPA continued to find signs of new dumping and leachate that had seeped into Darby Creek. By the end of the 1990s, the EPA had launched an investigation of the entire site.
The EPA then expanded its investigation into the Eastwick neighborhood and recreation center and found contamination of soil and groundwater.
As a result, the Clearview Landfill and parts of the surrounding neighborhood were added to the National Priorities List, reserved for the worst superfund cases, and therefore eligible for cleanup. Subsequently, elevated levels of numerous hazards substances including lead, arsenic, and benzo(a)pyrene were found at Clearview.
Many of the same substances were discovered, but at lower levels, at Eastwick City Park, long used by children and residents. The EPA sampled soil in 105 residential yards and found contaminants in some. It began excavating residential yards for cleanup and relocating some businesses. Research showed that hazardous substances had been released decades before on areas of the neighborhood immediately around the landfill, which were owned by the city.
Because Philadelphia had dumped municipal waste, incinerator ash and residue at the landfill from 1967 to 1973, the federal government considered it liable for contamination. The Redevelopment Authority, which acquired the original land for Eastwick in 1958, was also named as a defendant in the suit.
Dunn said the final design for the site, once it’s fully remediated, will include a large green space. The landfill cap will not be open to the public, but will be covered in trees and bushes. The Eastwick Park and Recreation facility will also be open.
The city will then add a biking and hiking trail across one side of the cleanup site. It will become part of the East Coast Greenway, which includes 3,000 miles of trails from Maine to Florida. The trail will run through the Heinz Wildlife Refuge and grounds of Philadelphia International Airport.