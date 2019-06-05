In one video captured at Valetta and Coral Streets in Frankford, a man climbs atop an old truck with a rack and simply begins shoving wood — probably construction debris — right into an alley in broad daylight, not even bothering to push it out of the way of cars that might use the road. In another captured on W. Toronto Street in Swampoodle, a man begins pushing bags of trash out of the back of a box truck, not even stopping as a car passes by.