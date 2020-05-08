Customers of the Philadelphia Water Department rate the utility below average among 10 big northeast water utilities, but say it is improving, according to a J.D. Power survey released Thursday.
The 2020 U.S. Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study surveyed 547 customers of the PWD at the end of last year and into this year, giving a total overall satisfaction score of 729 out of 1,000 possible points, tying it with Pennsylvania American Water. Last year, PWD scored 701.
Respondents answered about 120 questions on quality and reliability, price, billing and payment, conservation, communication, and customer service. J.D. Power, a firm known for its consumer research, did not publicly release a full breakdown of the questions and how respondents answers.
“The good news is that they (PWD) are are on the upswing,” said John Hazen, managing director for J.D. Power. “They are starting to do better. They have improved. Everything went up year over year, but they still have some work to do to get better.”
Hazen said PWD scored highly in billing and payment. But they were seventh in quality and reliability.
PWD conducts its own customer feedback survey each year, showing about 40% of residents will only drink bottled water at home. However, among the majority who drink tap water, about 70% rate the quality as excellent or good. Philadelphia draws its water from the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers, and runs it through an elaborate treatment process to remove contaminants.
The J.D. Power survey found similar issues nationwide regarding attitudes about drinking water. About one-quarter of Americans say they never drink their tap water.
Officials from PWD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Inquirer conducted its own taste test of Philadelphia water in 2019 and also surveyed residents on the street. An expert panel of taste testers compared tap water from Philadelphia against New York, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, and three bottled water brands.
The experts picked Philadelphia tap water second from last, only a notch above Pittsburgh brew. Both cities draw their water from rivers — and both meet all federal health standards.