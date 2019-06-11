Joanne Dahme, head of public affairs for the water department, said city residents love their dogs, but that translates into “tens of millions of pounds” of animal waste generated by animals each year. Waste left on streets, parks or yards washes into waterways during storms. The waste contains pathogens and excess nutrients that pollutes creeks and streams, all of which funnel into the Schuylkill or Delaware rivers. This creates algae blooms in the water, lowering oxygen content for fish and other aquatic life.