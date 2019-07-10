Pharmaceuticals get into drinking water when people excrete them or dispose of them improperly, such as by flushing them down toilets. Wastewater treatment plants don’t remove them, and so they find their way into the rivers — and then drinking water. About six million people live in the Delaware River Watershed, and, with the increased use of pharmaceuticals, that’s a lot of potential contributors of over-the-counter painkillers such as acetaminophen, codeine, ibuprofen, or potent antibiotics such as lincomycin and scores of other medicines into the rivers. Hospitals and medical facilities are another source.