The contaminated area of the Cinnaminson site comprises two former landfills, as well as houses and industrial properties. The landfills polluted the groundwater and soil at the site. The EPA has been conducting a site cleanup for years, which included covering the landfills with a cap and installing systems to control leaking contaminated water and air. Groundwater is being pumped from the site to protect local drinking water supplies. The new solar array sits on one of the landfills.