Baldcypress. Kentucky coffeetree. Pagoda dogwood.
They are just a few of the trees Philadelphia plans to offer residents for free this spring through its popular TreePhilly program. But this year’s giveaway will keep with social distancing parameters because of the coronavirus, and there will be less trees than in prior years.
Officials say trees will be available at two no-contact pickup events, with door-to-door delivery available for residents in high-risk populations or who are unable to pick up a tree by vehicle. Participants must pre-register starting May 17 at Treephilly.org. Pickups are scheduled for Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24. Deliveries will take place May 25 through 29.
The number of trees are limited and only available as supplies last. TreePhilly typically distributes 1,000 yard trees in the spring, but this year it will only give away 200 due to a change in operations designed to protect against spreading COVID-19. However, it is planning on scaling up for a distribution in the fall. The city did not give an estimate for how many street trees it is offering.
Pickups this month will be organized with “strict adherence to social distancing guidelines” and to limit the number of residents at any scheduled time. Though staff will be on hand, residents are expected to load trees on their own into vehicles.
In March, TreePhilly postponed its spring season of the Community Yard Tree Giveaway Program, which included 23 tree distribution events in neighborhoods across the city in collaboration with local partners. This month’s giveaway is replacing those events.
“Now more than ever, Philadelphians need trees in their communities,” Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said in a press release. “We are thrilled to be able to offer Philadelphia residents a safe opportunity to make a difference this spring, literally right in their own backyard.”
TreePhilly offers about 10 different species each season, including large shade trees, fruit trees, and flowering trees. They are planted in five-gallon buckets and run from two to 10 feet in height. They can fit in cars, trucks, grocery carts or even bikes. Some can be taken on public transportation.
Residents can chose from trees suitable for yards or along the street.
TreePhilly says it has given away over 24,000 trees in partnership with Fairmount Park Conservancy and neighborhood organizations, and sponsorship by TD Bank, since 2012. The program was launched in response to the Office of Sustainability’s Greenworks Plan, which hopes to reach 30% tree canopy coverage in every Philadelphia neighborhood.
Organizers point to a recent study in the Lancet Journal showing that improved tree canopy in Philadelphia could save hundreds of city residents each year from premature death.
TreePhilly is also partnering with Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership to deliver additional trees to residents of 19120 and 19124 zip codes. Residents there can contacting Nathan McWilliams at Nathan@TTFwatershed.org or call (215) 744-1853.
The following are the schedule pickup events:
- Saturday, May 23, 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Frankford Boat Launch, 5501 Tacony St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19137
- Sunday, May 24, 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Carousel House, 4300 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia, Pa. 19131
- Deliveries: TreePhilly will email information about the exact delivery date after registration.