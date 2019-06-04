First he doused a wafer of the compound, called yttrium barium copper oxide, in liquid nitrogen, cooling it to several hundred degrees below zero — to the point that it achieved a state called superconductivity. The physics is fairly advanced, but it involves a phenomenon called the Meissner effect, causing the wafer to be suspended in midair above the magnetic track. With a gentle push from a gloved hand, the floating wafer darted around the circular path.