The Franklin Institute honors 9 scientists and engineers on its 200th anniversary

The Franklin Institute announced nine winners of its annual awards in the sciences and business leadership on Tuesday, honoring research on such phenomena as how plants harness energy from sunlight, the changes in children’s brains as they learn language, and the hidden “plumbing” that powers the internet.

The winners will come to Philadelphia for four days of lectures and other events from April 15 to 18, ending with a ceremony at the science museum, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary.

The institute started giving out awards in its first year, 1824, though back then they focused more on manufacturing and craftmanship. Among the inaugural winners were a bassoon maker and the inventor of a “very ingenious machine” for cutting and piercing iron plates to make stove pipes.

This year’s winners have tackled more complex problems such as climate change and cancer, but they share a zest for innovation with their counterparts from two centuries ago, said Larry Dubinski, the museum’s president and chief executive officer.

“In this milestone year, the awards program will celebrate the extraordinary achievements of our 2024 laureates and serve as a reminder of the Franklin Institute’s rich history and its ongoing commitment to shaping the future of science and technology,” he said in a news release.

The museum has given awards to more than 2,000 scientists and business leaders over the years, including 125 who would later win a Nobel Prize.

Three of them were honored just last fall with a Nobel. They included University of Pennsylvania scientists Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman, whose work on messenger RNA paved the way for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against COVID-19, and Columbia University’s Louis E. Brus, honored for his research on minuscule particles called quantum dots.

This year’s winners of Franklin Institute awards include several who’ve made their mark in education as well as science, mentoring younger researchers, running academic departments, and translating science for a public audience. Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Paula Hammond and AMD chief executive officer Lisa Su, for example, both serve on the Biden administration’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

Then there’s Harvard physics professor David A. Weitz who, in addition to studying arcane properties of polymers and gels, teaches non-science majors about the physics of cooking. He has been known to soft boil an egg to show how proteins respond to heat, and he makes molten chocolate cakes to demonstrate the diffusion of thermal energy.

For broad impact, none could top Robert M. Metcalfe, a professor emeritus at the University of Texas at Austin, who is winning a Franklin award in electrical engineering. He was a leader in designing Ethernet, which he has described as the internal “plumbing” that makes internet communications possible.

“Ethernet was the plumbing upgrade the internet needed in the 1970s,” he said in a 2023 interview. “Ethernet enabled the transition transition from… a network of time-shared computers servicing dumb terminals, to an internetwork of personal computers, their servers, and routers.”

The Franklin award winners are: