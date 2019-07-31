These air pockets are the key to heating up Mars. “Air is really bad at conducting heat, but it usually moves around and brings heat from place to place. But since [in the aerogel] it’s trapped in all these tiny pockets, then [the air] can’t mix around, and that makes it a great insulator," she said. A similar type of aerogel is used to insulate the Curiosity rover currently exploring Mars, as well as deep sea pipes, firefighting equipment, and even houses here on on Earth.