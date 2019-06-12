The sun bursts through the one of the newly constructed carports that is covered with solar panels, at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ on June 12, 2019. 11 megawatts of electricity is generated by these solar carports over three parking lots at the park. 12.5 megawatts of electricity is generated by 40 acres of ground mounted solar panels in a field on the park’s property. The project ranks as New Jersey’s largest net metered solar project and distinguishes Six Flags Great Adventure as one of the world’s first solar-powered theme parks.