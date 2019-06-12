As Six Flags Great Adventure opens its newest ride this season, Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth, company officials had an even more ambitious announcement Wednesday: The ride, and all the 53 rides as well as the water park will now be powered by the sun.
The company announced a new, 23.5 megawatt solar project, which includes 60,000 panels, that will power almost all park operations this year and become the largest net metered solar project in New Jersey. Net metered means a solar installation can return power to the electric grid when panels produce more power than needed.
Six Flags says Great Adventure, in Jackson, N.J., is also now one of the world’s first solar-powered theme parks, and its solar capacity is second in size only to Disney World in Florida. Recently, Disney unveiled a 50 megawatt solar farm to power two of its parks.
Great Adventure officials said its project is in keeping with an overall conservation plan, which includes recycling 60 percent of its annual waste. That includes animal waste, which goes to local farms.
The project was built and installed by KDC Solar. The Bedminster, N.J., company owns the equipment and has an agreement to sell the electricity back to the park at a much lower rate than it had been paying the local utility company, according to officials.
“We started this process over a decade ago,” John Winkler, president of Six Flags Great Adventure, said during a press event for the announcement.
Winkler said it took several years to figure out an approach and then find a contractor. The company picked KDC Solar because it is a large solar contractor within the state and had the experience needed.
The installation took 16 months and used 99,000 hours of union labor, the company said.
Winkler said the solar arrays are installed over four zones that includes three parking areas and a large array in a field adjoining the park. Great Adventure officials and KDC are currently testing the power zone-by-zone. They expect all zones to be fully powered by solar within a week or two.
“This is a thrilling day for our company," Winkler said. "This project represents a giant step toward becoming a net-zero carbon facility.”
Alan Epstein, president and CEO of KDC Solar, said the installation will serve 97 percent of the park’s power needs.
However, park officials plan to keep installing more energy efficient equipment with the goal of being able to start producing excess electricity that can flow into the grid for use by other customers. Officials are working with Jersey Central Power & Light, which is owned by FirstEnergy.
In all, 23.5 megawatts is the equivalent of being able to generate electricity to 4,000 homes. As of now, the solar installation will produce more power than it needs during the day, and will have to withdraw power from the grid at night.
Great Adventure had a rocky start to the project when it ran afoul of environmentalists with original plans to clear-cut 100 acres of forest for the solar array. Environmental groups balked, and the issue ended with a compromise agreement to cut only 40 acres of forest. The rest of the solar installation was installed as canopies over parking areas instead of on forest floor.
Jeff Tittel, president of the New Jersey Sierra Club, called it a “big win” over a Goliath. But he had positive words for Six Flags Great Adventure Wednesday.
“Six Flags will get a solar farm while we get to preserve forested lands," Tittel said. “Everyone wins today.”
The settlement also calls for Great Adventure to create dens for endangered Northern pine snakes that might have been disturbed by the work. The company also included a $25,000 endowment to monitor a conservation easement on the forested land.
Stephen Sweeney, president of the state Senate, said the work produced good jobs for organized labor. What’s more, in reference to global warming due in large part to fossil fuel use, he said the project shows that “the world is changing and we need to change with it."