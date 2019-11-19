New Jersey is more than doubling its goal for offshore wind-generated electricity to 7,500 megawatts by 2030, Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday.
Murphy, standing alongside former Vice President Al Gore, signed an executive order to increase the already ambitious current goal of 3,500 megawatts.
Murphy’s administration seeks to have all of the state’s electric power come from renewable energy by 2050.
“There is no other renewable energy resource that provides us with either the electric-generation or economic-growth potential of offshore wind,” Murphy said.
The 7,500 megawatts would be able to power electrical needs of 3.2 million homes, he said in a statement.
“Today’s announcement couldn’t be more timely and more needed, as climate-related extreme weather events continue to wreak havoc on our communities," Gore said.
In 2018, Murphy ordered the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to move the state toward achieving 3,500 megawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030.
This year, the BPU awarded a contract to Orsted to develop 1,100 megawatts of offshore wind about 15 miles off the coast of Atlantic City. It also proposed more wind development over the next few years. The wind power will be brought to the former Oyster Creek nuclear station to be distributed.
State agencies are still setting up the offshore wind program, how it is paid for, and how revenue will eventually go back to ratepayers. The state is also setting up infrastructure to deliver the wind to the power grid.