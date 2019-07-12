Spider-Man often uses strands of webbing as a slingshot, launching himself at full speed towards a target. He may have learned this trick from triangle-weaver spiders, Hyptiotes cavanus⁠⁠⁠, which can rocket forward incredibly quickly — accelerating at up to 773 meters per second squared. Trained fighter pilots in special gear can handle an acceleration of about 88 meters per second squared before passing out. It is safe to assume that Spider-Man moves much more slowly than the triangle weavers.