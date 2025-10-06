The super season for the moon has arrived over Philly

Regardless of what the future holds for the local professional sports teams and their alternately tormented and exuberant fans, the super season has arrived for the fans of the moon.

In fact, the Clair de Lune connoisseurs of Earth’s sea-tugging satellite are in for the celestial equivalent of a grand slam.

“There’s no doubt,” said Derrick Pitts, chief astronomer at the Franklin Institute, “this is an excellent time to get an eyeful of moonlight.”

The reigning supermoon, which was to reach peak fullness at 11:48 p.m. Monday, is the first of four supersized lunar experiences — its three closest approaches to the Earth of 2025, and a bonus encore in January.

What is a supermoon?

The term supermoon has no official astronomical standing.

It was minted by an astrologer in 1979 and is loosely defined as when a new or full-phase moon is within 90% of its closest annual approach to Earth. Technically, that’s a perigean moon.

It is now about 225,000 miles way, or roughly 25,000 miles closer than at apogee, or farthest away.

The differences in the moon’s proximity account for the differences in appearances to Earth observers.

By NASA’s calculations, a supermoon can appear about 14% larger and 30% brighter than it does when it’s farthest away.

The moon over Philly the next few nights

Clouds likely will interfere on Tuesday night, but the moon still will be at 95% brightness Wednesday, when the skies are forecast to be clear, and better than 90% fullness on Thursday.

When the Phillies play in Los Angeles Wednesday night, expect to see the moon get some serious TV face time, since it will be rising about an hour and 15 minutes after first pitch.

The moon over Philly the next few months

Full supermoons will occur on Nov. 5 and again on Dec. 5.

In the November version, when the moon makes it closest approach of 2025, it will be at 90% or better of fullness from the third through the seventh, and in December, the second through the sixth.

And at the risk of yielding to seasonal creep, 2026 will have quite a moony start, with 90% or more of the moon visible the first five days of January.

Also in December and January, the moon will reach its highest points in the sky. The sun and moon ride a cosmic seesaw, so when the sun is at its lowest, around the time of the winter solstice, the moon is at its highest.

About the moon, the Phillies, and the Eagles

Consecutive supermoons aren’t all that unusual, but the timing of this sequence may be fortuitous. Consider it a consolation prize if things don’t quite work out the way the local fanbases hope or expect.

Some historical evidence suggests that the Phillies, Eagles, and other professional sports teams have been known to disappoint their loyal followings.

Pitts says that watching the moon offers a certain immunity from that experience.

“If you’re observing the moon,” he says, “you can never lose.”