The 2021 NBA draft will be held on July 29 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., returning to its roots as an in-person event, the league announced Thursday.

Tickets will be made available for the public on July 19 at 10 a.m.

Like last season, this year’s draft is pushed back later than normal because of the effects of the pandemic. However, this season’s draftees will have the opportunity to play in the Las Vegas Summer League from Aug. 8-17.

The 2020 draft was held virtually on Nov. 18, and players had only a month to prepare for the NBA season.

This will be the 19th consecutive season the NBA draft will be televised by ESPN, but for the first time, the draft will also be available on ABC.