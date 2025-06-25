Ace Bailey’s supervised podium appearance, Kon Knueppel quiet confidence and more takeaways from NBA draft media day

NEW YORK — Ace Bailey sat at a podium wearing Rutgers basketball shorts and carrying a yo-yo. Over his left shoulder stood fellow superstar teammate Dylan Harper, along with Rutgers sports information director Christopher Corso.

That scene for Bailey’s final news conference before Wednesday’s NBA draft helped illustrate why the shot-making wing has turned into a polarizing prospect — with the 76ers at the center because they hold the third overall pick.

Many outside evaluators view the 6-foot-8 Bailey, who averaged 17.6 points on 46% shooting in his one college season, as the draft’s third-best prospect based on sheer talent and potential. But he has not worked out for NBA teams during the lead-up to Wednesday’s selections, including a last-minute cancellation with the Sixers last week.

When asked about specific teams or situations during Tuesday’s media session, Bailey rolled out cliches such as “just controlling what I can control, playing basketball.” He also exuded the youthful persona of a 19-year-old, saying, “As soon as I step on the court, I’m bringing my energy.”

That personality was apparent in his interactions Tuesday with Harper, whom he eventually pulled onto the podium. Bailey joked he would beat his teammate in one-on-one, by taking him into the post. But their conversations have also turned serious while preparing for the draft.

“Every day we all worked hard for,” Bailey said, “every sacrifice our parents have made, it’s here.”

Though where Bailey lands Wednesday remains a fascinating storyline entering the draft, all the prospects who will be in the green room were available Tuesday. Here are some notes and nuggets from others who could be in range for the Sixers’ selection.

No Sixers workout for Tre Johnson

Should the Sixers trade down from No. 3, Texas sharpshooter Tre Johnson is a prime candidate in the next tier of prospects.

Johnson said Tuesday that he did not work out for the Sixers during the pre-draft process, and that his only conversation with the team was at last month’s combine. Johnson said his workouts were with the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Brooklyn Nets, who pick from fourth to eighth.

“They might have reached out to my agent,” Johnson said when The Inquirer asked about his contact with the Sixers. “ … other than that [combine interview], I don’t know too much about them.”

That Johnson did not have a workout does not mean the Sixers do not have interest. Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain also did not have one before being selected in 2021 and 2024, respectively.

Johnson is a bona fide scorer, averaging 19.9 points per game on 39.7% shooting from three-point range. He said Tuesday that he hopes to flash his playmaking and defense, the areas of his game he said he has recently “focused on the most,” during next month’s summer league.

“I know I can do it,” Johnson said. “It’s just me sharpening up on it.”

Knueppel confident in NBA readiness

Another trade-down candidate for the Sixers is Duke’s Kon Knueppel, who remains regarded as a plug-and-play prospect because of his elite shooting and high basketball IQ. He averaged 14.4 points on 40.6% shooting from beyond the arc, along with four rebounds, and 2.7 assists on a loaded Duke team in his one college season.

“I feel pretty confident about my ability to fit in with whoever I play with,” Knueppel said Tuesday, “and find ways to affect winning.”

The only team Knueppel confirmed Tuesday that he worked out with was the Jazz. He told The Bill Simmons Podcast last week that he was scheduled for a Zoom interview with the Sixers.

Though already lauded for his versatility, Knueppel said one skill he hoped to display during the pre-draft process was his off-dribble shooting because it “maybe was not utilized as much at Duke.”

Hey, I know you!

Bailey and Harper are not the only prominent teammates projected to be drafted high Wednesday. Duke’s trio of Flagg, Knueppel, and big man Khaman Maluach are all expected to go in the lottery. Tyrese Proctor and Sion James could also be selected in the late first or second round.

Knueppel and Maluach’s interview podiums were right next to each other Tuesday, another visible sign of the post-college path they have charted alongside each other. And Knueppel continued to field questions about the ballyhooed Flagg, just like he frequently entertained during media sessions in recent months at the combine and Duke’s Final Four run.

Asked about Flagg’s best quality, Knueppel did not point to his skill, versatility, or frame. Knueppel said, “I just think it’s his ability to play hard.”

“He doesn’t turn it off,” Knueppel said of Flagg. “The first thing I noticed about him was his motor. He keeps going. He’s a competitor. I think that’s the best, because that’s hard to duplicate or train somebody to have.”

And when asked if those Duke teammates had any thoughts about returning for another college season after surrendering a lead in a Final Four heartbreaker against Houston, Knueppel’s direct “No” generated boisterous laughs from the assembled media.

Three questions

These settings often lead to prospects being surveyed on similar topics. Here is a sampling of some of their answers:

What is an pre-draft workout really like?

Johnson: “They’re just trying to see how you are when you’re tired. Are you still motivated, or do you give up when your mind is fatigued?”

Knueppel: “The main thing is just how tough are you? How are you gonna compete? Those workouts are hard, so they try to put you in those situations, you just show them what you’re made of.”

When did you realize you could be an NBA draft pick?

Johnson: “I used COVID as a gap-filler. I used that to close the gap between any competition that was ahead of me, that was better than me. I just used that as time to stay off the cameras, off every social media, to actually work on my game and get better.”

Bailey: “When I was going to college. My senior year [of high school], I was like, ‘Yeah, I could go. I know I can.’ But I really had faith in myself since high school, since my ninth-grade year.”

How are you feeling a day before the draft?

Knueppel: “It’s just being content with [that] you don’t really have control of this situation. And the faith God’s going to be with me wherever I go. That’s always going to keep me grounded and keep me ready.”

Johnson: “Everybody else around me has nerves, but I’m not nervous at the moment. … I’ve been pretty good at letting the unknown [be], and just going and making the best situation out of it.”

Bailey: “Probably going to go to sleep a little late [tonight], because my anxiety going to be [up]. I’m excited.”