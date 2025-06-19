Rutgers star Ace Bailey cancels his workout with the Sixers, sources say

So much for Ace Bailey working out for the 76ers.

The Rutgers star forward has canceled his private predraft workout with the team, a source confirmed late Wednesday night. ESPN first reported the news. Bailey was scheduled to arrive in Philly to meet with the Sixers brass for dinner and participate in a private workout at the team’s practice facility on Friday.

The Sixers have the No. 3 and No. 35 pick (second round) in next week’s NBA draft at the Barclays Center.

Bailey was once projected as the leading candidate be selected with the their first-round pick. But the Sixers have not ruled out picking the 18-year-old.

The team scouted several Rutgers games this season, and interviewed Bailey at last month’s NBA draft combine in Chicago. But he remains the only American-based draft prospect to not visit any teams for a workout.

Meanwhile, Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe impressed the team last week during his private workout and dinner with team brass and Tyrese Maxey. Afterward, Edgecombe was said to be a prime candidate to be selected third. If the Sixers don’t select Bailey, there’s some speculation the Rutgers star could drop out of the top five.

Some have wondered if this is part of his inner circle’s plan. Being drafted by the Washington Wizards (who select sixth) or New Orleans Pelicans (seventh) could provide an easier path to stardom for Bailey.

The Sixers already have a Big Three in Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Maxey. The Charlotte Hornets, who pick fourth in the draft, are led by LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Miles Bridges. And the Utah Jazz, who have the fifth pick, are led by Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson, while John Collins has until June 26 to opt into his $26.5 million player option for next season.

NBA teams are also wondering if his refusal to workout is the result of a guarantee from another squad.

Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists during his lone season at Rutgers. The Chattanooga, Tenn., native displayed a knack for making tough shots. He also can score in a variety of ways.

However, Bailey’s inconsistent ballhandling skills makes it tough for him to consistently create separation from defenders and get to the rim. And while he makes difficult shots, Bailey settles for them too often at the expense of easier looks at the rim.

But his refusal to work out for team’s isn’t the only predraft red flag.

Sources said he seemed unprepared to answer certain questions during team interviews at the combine. And another knock on Bailey is a perceived lack of maturity.

Those are reasons some scouts consider Edgecombe and Texas guard Tre Johnson better prospects. Meanwhile, Duke swingman Kon Knueppel and center Khaman Maluach are regarded as solid trade-down options.