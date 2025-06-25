Sixers select VJ Edgecombe with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NBA draft

NEW YORK — The 76ers stayed put at No. 3 in the NBA draft on Wednesday night, using the third pick to select Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe.

This came after Ace Bailey, regarded as the best player available, backed out of last week’s meeting and workout at the team’s practice facility. The Sixers had been expected to aggressively shop the selection and move back in the draft.

However, they instead selected Edgecombe after Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper were drafted by the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs, respectively, with the Nos. 1 and 2 picks. The Sixers are also scheduled to select fifth (35th overall) in Thursday’s second round.

Edgecombe, a 19-year-old native of the Bahamas, became the fourth guard drafted and kept by the Sixers in recent years, with Tyrese Maxey joining the franchise as the 21st pick in 2020. The following year, the Sixers selected Jaden Springer at No. 28, and they chose Jared McCain with the 16th pick last summer.

The Sixers selected power forward David Roddy at No. 23 in 2022 before immediately shipping him to the Memphis Grizzlies. They didn’t have any draft picks in 2023.

While Springer is no longer a Sixer, Edgecombe enters a crowded backcourt. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Eric Gordon are expected to pick up their player options before Sunday’s deadline. And the team wants to re-sign Quentin Grimes, who will become a restricted free agent on Monday.

One has to wonder how the drafting of Edgecombe will impact that.

He became the first player the Sixers selected at No. 3 since Jahlil Okafor in 2015. And Edgecombe is the third member of the Bahamian national team to become a Sixer in recent seasons, joining Gordon and Buddy Hield. Hield, a close friend of Edgecombe, played 32 games with the Sixers two seasons ago.

Edgecombe is elated to play against Hield in the NBA.

“It feels good,” he said. “I tell Buddy that I’m better than him.”

» READ MORE: NBA draft news: Cooper Flagg picked first overall; Ace Bailey disses Sixers fans; latest rumors

But he also carries a lot of Bahamian pride and wants to make his country proud.

“It’s crazy because my island is only seven miles long,” Edgecombe said. “I don’t think anyone on that island would dream of playing in the NBA, [let alone] making it. It would just sound so crazy, being able to make it. I’m just truly blessed to be in that position.”

Edgecombe also said he thought he’d fit in nicely alongside the team’s Big Three of Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George.

“I feel like I’ll be able to play off them,” he said Tuesday. “They’re great players. Embiid is the MVP of the league. … I just feel like I fit in well with them. And even coach [Nick] Nurse. He’s a defensive-minded coach. And I feel like I play a lot of defense.”

Edgecombe has solid defensive instincts and is a highlight waiting to happen. The 6-foot-4, 193-pounder is known for his scoring ability — especially in transition and at the rim. He also possesses solid playmaking skills.

He averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists last season at Baylor. If there’s a weakness, the 19-year-old’s struggles with shot creation stand out. If he develops a shot, Edgecombe could be a solid shooting guard on the next level.