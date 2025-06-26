Five things to know about VJ Edgecombe, from playing barefoot in the Bahamas to a walking highlight reel

After weeks of speculation, the Sixers officially drafted Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe at No. 3 overall.

Edgecombe (6-foot-4, 193 pounds) averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists last season at Baylor. He is the highest-picked player in Baylor history, and the Sixers’ highest pick since the team had the No. 1 overall pick in 2017. The 19-year-old guard is set to become a key piece of the Sixers in 2025-26, alongside last year’s pick Jared McCain, and Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George.

Here’s five things to know about the newest Sixer …

He’s from the Bahamas

Edgecombe was born in Bimini in the Bahamas, before emigrating to Florida in the ninth grade to play basketball, thanks to Buddy Hield’s basketball camp. Edgecombe grew up playing pickup games with his friends barefoot in the yard, with a crate nailed up as a hoop.

When Hield returned to the Bahamas to host a clinic, Edgecombe outdueled high schoolers at 13 years old, which motivated him to make the leap to the U.S. and chase his dream of making the NBA.

He has international experience

As a 19-year-old, Edgecombe played alongside Hield, Eric Gordon, and DeAndre Ayton on the Olympic qualifying team, and averaged 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in the four games. The Bahamas didn’t ultimately qualify, losing in the final to Spain, but the NBA pros on the team cited him as their best player in the tournament.

He donated some of his NIL money to a Bahamas school

Edgecombe may have attended high school in the U.S., at Long Island Lutheran Middle and High School, but he gave back to Gateway Christian Academy, the school he attended in the Bahamas, with his NIL money from Baylor.

“I just want to give back to all the kids that don’t have it financially,” Edgecombe told Forbes. “I just want to show love to my island because they’re the reason I’m here today.”

He’s known for highlight-reel plays

Edgecombe’s season at Baylor was inconsistent, but his athleticism popped off the screen, and he took advantage of the open court. He’s a strong two-way player, but his ceiling on offense is high.

Here’s 24 minutes of his game, if you’re really feeling it:

His mom was an athlete

Edgecombe isn’t the only athlete in the family. His mom, Brenda Rolle, ran track in the Bahamas before starting her career in airport security. Edgecombe’s speed and athleticism are some of his most eye-popping traits, and he gets them from his mom.

Bonus: VJ stands for Valdez Junior

A sixth for the road. Edgecombe’s given first name is Valdez, but he goes by VJ, which stands for Valdez Jr.