Sixers’ 2024 NBA title odds remain unchanged, despite the hiring of Nick Nurse

The 76ers have their new head coach after firing Doc Rivers days after their embarrassing Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals: Nick Nurse, a 2019 NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors.

The team still has some roster decisions to make, including the future of James Harden, but has its MVP, Joel Embiid, as an integral part of its core.

After this year’s playoff loss, the Sixers haven’t made it out of the second round since the 2001 playoffs, when they made it to the NBA Finals. Could they get over the hump in the 2024 playoffs?

Here’s a look at the 76ers’ 2024 title odds, which remained largely unchanged after they hired Nurse late Monday afternoon.

Odds updated as of 6:45 p.m. ET on May 29

Sixers’ odds to win 2024 title (via Caesars)

Before hiring Nick Nurse: +1300 After hiring Nick Nurse: +1300

When the odds opened at Caesars during the conference finals, the Sixers were in a familiar spot: near the top of the 2024 championship futures market, but just outside of the top five.

Hiring the former Raptors coach didn’t move the needle at all once the news broke; the Sixers still sit with the seventh-best odds to win the 2024 NBA title. In fact, at one sportsbook, their championship odds lowered.

At DraftKings, the Sixers opened at 11/1 odds the morning after the San Antonio Spurs clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, the sixth-best odds at the sportsbook. As of Monday evening, those odds are now 13/1, the seventh-best odds behind the Nuggets (+500), Celtics (+550), Bucks (+650), Suns (+850), Lakers (+1000), and Warriors (+1200).

2024 NBA championship odds (via Caesars)

Nuggets: +500

Celtics: +550

Bucks: +700

Suns: +900

Lakers: +1100

Warriors: +1100

76ers: +1300

Clippers: +1600

Heat: +2000

Grizzlies: +2200

Mavericks: +2200

Kings: +2500

Cavaliers: +2800

Pelicans: +3000

Knicks: +4000

Timberwolves: +5500

Raptors: +6000

Thunder: +6500

Hawks: +6500

Rockets: +9000

Trail Blazers: +9000

Bulls: +10000

Nets: +12500

Magic: +12500

Jazz: +15000

Pacers: +15000

Hornets: +20000

Wizards: +25000

Spurs: +25000

Pistons: +60000