Sixers’ 2024 NBA title odds remain unchanged, despite the hiring of Nick Nurse
They still have the seventh-best odds to win the championship next year.
The 76ers have their new head coach after firing Doc Rivers days after their embarrassing Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals: Nick Nurse, a 2019 NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors.
The team still has some roster decisions to make, including the future of James Harden, but has its MVP, Joel Embiid, as an integral part of its core.
After this year’s playoff loss, the Sixers haven’t made it out of the second round since the 2001 playoffs, when they made it to the NBA Finals. Could they get over the hump in the 2024 playoffs?
Here’s a look at the 76ers’ 2024 title odds, which remained largely unchanged after they hired Nurse late Monday afternoon.
Odds updated as of 6:45 p.m. ET on May 29
Sixers’ odds to win 2024 title (via Caesars)
Before hiring Nick Nurse: +1300
After hiring Nick Nurse: +1300
When the odds opened at Caesars during the conference finals, the Sixers were in a familiar spot: near the top of the 2024 championship futures market, but just outside of the top five.
Hiring the former Raptors coach didn’t move the needle at all once the news broke; the Sixers still sit with the seventh-best odds to win the 2024 NBA title. In fact, at one sportsbook, their championship odds lowered.
At DraftKings, the Sixers opened at 11/1 odds the morning after the San Antonio Spurs clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, the sixth-best odds at the sportsbook. As of Monday evening, those odds are now 13/1, the seventh-best odds behind the Nuggets (+500), Celtics (+550), Bucks (+650), Suns (+850), Lakers (+1000), and Warriors (+1200).
2024 NBA championship odds (via Caesars)
Nuggets: +500
Celtics: +550
Bucks: +700
Suns: +900
Lakers: +1100
Warriors: +1100
76ers: +1300
Clippers: +1600
Heat: +2000
Grizzlies: +2200
Mavericks: +2200
Kings: +2500
Cavaliers: +2800
Pelicans: +3000
Knicks: +4000
Timberwolves: +5500
Raptors: +6000
Thunder: +6500
Hawks: +6500
Rockets: +9000
Trail Blazers: +9000
Bulls: +10000
Nets: +12500
Magic: +12500
Jazz: +15000
Pacers: +15000
Hornets: +20000
Wizards: +25000
Spurs: +25000
Pistons: +60000