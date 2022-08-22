Inquirer readers can get their first bet on Caesars up to $1,250, 1,000 Caesars Rewards Tier Credits and 1,000 Caesars Rewards Reward Credits® when signing up for their online sportsbook without the need for a promo code.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code August 2022

More on Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

What is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code?

Caesars Sportsbook Sportsbook Promo No promo code is needed, but your first Bet on Caesars can earn you up To $1,250 + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® Sportsbook Promo T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, WV Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply

What is the Caesars Sportsbook bonus offer?

Caesars Sportsbook’s welcome offer allows new players to get their first bet at Caesars up to $1,250, meaning that if your first bet with them loses, you’ll be given your stake back as a free bet up to $1,250.

This is a pretty generous offer, with only a small handful of competitors able to beat the amount on offer here when it comes to promotions of this ilk.

Additionally, you’ll also be able to claim 1,000 in tier credits, all of which you’ll be able to use on their rewards system.

You’re also able to claim 1000 Reward Credits®, which you’ll be able to use via their rewards scheme at the ‘My Rewards’ section.

How to use your Caesars Sportsbook bonus code

Head to Caesars Sportsbook using the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Join Now’ button Enter and verify your personal information Be sure to read through the full terms and conditions of the offer No code is needed to claim this offer Finish setting up your new Caesars Sportsbook account Make your $10+ initial deposit and place your first real-money wager. If your first bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,250 You’ll also be given 1,000 in tier credits and 1000 Reward Credits® You must use your free bet within the allotted time to avoid losing it for good

August sports events at Caesars Sportsbook

August has seen the return of a number of major soccer league across the world, with all of the Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga coming back within the first two weeks of the month.

The PGA Tour sadly wraps up for 2022 this month, with the Tour Championship proving to be a fitting end to what’s been exciting 2022 campaign.

The Tennis world still have the U.S. Open to look forward to, with this getting underway at the end of the month and carrying on into September.

Those who are interested in baseball still have the last full month of regular MLB action to get stuck in to, whilst NFL fans have a number of pre-season games on the horizon ahead of the 2022 regular season starting in September.

Caesars Sportsbook promos for existing customers

As well as offering new customers a generous welcome bonus when they sign-up, Caesars Sportsbook also caters to its existing customers as well, with a number of ongoing promotions available to those that already have an account with them.

MLB parlay insurance

21+, T&C’s Apply

Simply place a 3+ leg MLB parlay and get a free bet equal in value to a certain amount if your bets ends up missing by one leg.

Caesars Sportsbook referral bonuses

Caesars are currently running a generous referral bonus program, one that allows users to claim up to $1,000 in free bets when they refer people to Caesars Sportsbook.

All you need to do is send your referral link to a friend, get them to sign-up and make a $50 deposit into their new sportsbook account, with $100 in free bets being yours once this is done.

You are able to refer as many as 10 friends using this offer, meaning that up to $1,000 in free bets can be claimed by referring your friends to Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Rewards Scheme

Caesars Sportsbook have a strong rewards program that rewards players for betting on sports with their sportsbook.

Caesars Rewards is a tiered system that will see every dollar wagered accrue you two different types of points.

The first are tier credits which determine your annual tier status. The higher tier you’re in, the better the rewards. These are the tiers you can qualify for:

Gold: 0-4,999 tier credits.

Platinum: 5,000-14,999 tier credits.

Diamond: 15,000+ tier credits.

Diamond Plus - 25,000+ tier credits.

Diamond Elite - 75,000+ tier credits.

Steven Stars: 150k+ tier credits

When betting with their online sportsbook, you’ll be able to qualify for these tiers, with each tier allowing you to claim a different reward depending on how often you wager.

In order to earn these Reward Credits and rise through the rewards tiers, you will need to bet with their online sportsbook, with you earning 1 online Reward Credit for every $5 of potential profit on sports bets placed.

In addition, you’ll also be able to earn a maximum of 2 Online Reward Credits for every $1 wagered.

For their online sportsbook, these are the rewards you can claim from each tier:

Rewards Gold Platinum Diamond Diamond Plus Diamond Elite Seven Stars Monthly Free Bet $0 $10 $20 $30 $75 $150 Extra Free Bet during Birthday Month $5 $10 $20 $30 $75 $150 Monthly Free Online Bet Credit $0 $10 $20 $30 $75 $150 Extra Free Online Bet Credit during Birthday Month $5 $10 $20 $30 $75 $150

Where is Caesars Sportsbook legal?

Caesars Sportsbook launched their online sports betting offering in the U.S. a number of years ago and has since established legality in a number of states.

Caesars Sportsbook allows players to sign up from anywhere in the US, but you need to physically be located in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut,Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming.

Arizona - launched in September 2021 ahead of NFL season

Colorado - went live on 24 July 2020 along with a number of other major sports betting sites after legalization of sports betting.

Connecticut - launched October 19th, 2021 following a number of back-and-forth conversations with a number of the state’s tribes.

Illinois - Caesars Sportsbook officially launched in Illinois in September 2020, while partnering with Harrah’s Joliet, Harrah’s Metropolis and Grand Victoria Casino.

Indiana - became Indiana’s seventh legal online sportsbook after launching in May 2020. This was the third state Caesars had an online sportsbook active in at the time.

Iowa - launched in August 2019, becoming the first online sportsbook to launch their mobile app in the state following this.

Louisiana - launched in January 2022 following the legalization of sports betting in LA, with Caesars just one of a number of sportsbooks that launched this month.

Michigan - launched in January 2021 following Caesars’ retail sports betting launching in September 2020.

New Jersey - One of the first sports betting apps to launch in NJ, with this coming just hours before the 2018/19 NFL season in September 2018.

New York - went live as of 8 January 2022 at 9am when sports betting in the Big Apple became officially legal.

Pennsylvania - launched in March 2020 following a partnership with Caesars Entertainment’s brick-and-mortar location at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack.

Tennessee - April 2021 was the first month in which Caesars was made available to those in TN following their acquisition of William Hill during the same month.

Virginia - among the first four sports betting sites to launch after sports betting was given the green light in January 2021.

West Virginia - Became one of the first sports betting apps to launch in WV in August 2021 following a partnership with Mountaineer Casino being reached.

Wyoming - welcomed their fourth online sportsbook in June 2022 in the form of Caesars, with their online sports betting site now live in as many as 15 states following this.

States where Caesars Sportsbook could soon be legal

Alabama : “The people of Alabama want to be able to decide on gaming. Governor Ivey has said she wants to let voters decide, and the legislature needs to act so the voters can have a say, and put together a solid proposal that makes sense for Alabama,” said Tipico U.S. Head of Business Development and Strategy Steve Krombolz.

California : With as many as four ballot initiatives possible for the November 2022 election, there’s a good chance sports betting in California will be legalized soon.

Georgia : “Georgia appears to be moving toward the Virginia/Tennessee model, with the lottery awarding online operator licenses, and we’ve seen some decent progress on a bill in 2021. There is optimism that 2022 could be the year,” said Krombolz.

Massachusetts : “Massachusetts has a robust gaming industry and is home to one of the larger sports betting brands - there is no reason why any bill has not passed. It’s time to get this moving in Massachusetts,” said Brendan Bussmann, a partner in the consulting firm Global Market Advisors.

North Carolina : “There is a bit of optimism that North Carolina will be able to pass a bill in ‘22,” Krombolz said. “A lottery-controlled market, similar to what we would have seen in Tennessee and Virginia could be in the cards, but early talks indicate the bill might limit the market to 10 to 12 mobile-only licenses, which would spark a competitive race to gain access.”

Kansas: The Sunflower state recently became the most recent state to sign a sports betting bill into law, with SB84 being passed by Gov. Laura Kelly on May 12th. This now means that Kansas will be the next state to legalize sports betting, with this going live September 1st 2022.

Caesars Sportsbook Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Excellent Sign-Up Offer Existing Customer Offers Could be Better Huge Range of Markets Slow to Release Bonus Fund Strong Sportsbook App Withdrawals can Prove to be Slow at Times Brilliant Live Betting Offerings

Caesars Sportsbook Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

Caesars Sportsbook currently has a number of ways for users to deposit funds into their sports betting account, with these the methods available at this point in time:

Deposit Method Minimum Deposit Processing Time Transaction Fee Debit/Credit Card $5 Instant Free Online Banking $10 Instant Free Cash $10 Instant Free Play+ Card $20 Instant Free PayPal $10 Instant Free Skrill $10 Instant Free Wire Transfer $25 Up to 3 Days Free

In addition, Caesars Sportsbook also allows users to withdraw funds from their account in a number of ways, with these the options that ones that are currently available:

Withdrawal Method Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Transaction Fee Check $25 Up to 10 Days Free Bank Transfer $25 3-5 Business Days Free Cash None Instant Free Play+ Card $5 Instant Free Credit/Debit Card $5 1-3 Days Free Wire Transfer $25 3-5 Business Days Free Skrill None Up to 1 Day Free PayPal $10 Up to 1 Day Free

Caesars Sportsbook customer service

Caesars Sportsbook Customer Service Phone Number 855-474-0606 Email Support@CaesarsSportsbook.Com Live Chat Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

Email, phone and live chat are all viable customer service options available to those with Caesars Sportsbook.

Their live chat is open all hours of the day, meaning that you’re able to contact them anytime in order to address any queries or questions you may have regarding their sportsbook.

They also have a huge FAQ section available, with this covering a huge range of queries that past users may have had regarding a wide range of topics relating to Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook review

Caesars is easily one of the best sportsbooks you’re going to come across, with their welcome offer for new users, sportsbook app and range of markets all proving to be excellent.

Their futures and same-game parlay markets are particularly strong, with it taking no time to find these markets given how easy their desktop site is to navigate.

This theme continues into their sportsbook app, which boasts very quick loading times and proves to be very simple to use.

Taking these factors into account, there’s absolutely no reason not to sign-up with Caesars and trying out their sportsbook today.

Caesars Sportsbook app review

The Caesars Sportsbook app is available via both iOS and Android and proves to be one of the best out there, with the layout and design of the app being very clean and easy on the eye.

You won’t experience any delays when navigating through their app, something that is very easy to do given all of their markets and other sections are separate clearly and efficiently.

Download Size 125.3MB (iOS) / 127MB (Android) Mobile Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers No iOS Available Requires iOS 11.0 or later Android Available Requires 7.0 and up

App Store Rating – 4.6 from 31.6k ratings (August 2022)

Google Play Rating – 3.6 from 526 ratings (August 2022)

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code FAQs

How long do withdrawals take at Caesars Sportsbook?

This is all dependent on the withdrawal method you’ve opted to use when taking winnings out of your sportsbook account.

All of the options available to you are relatively fast, with most seeing your funds in your bank account within 24 hours.

However, some methods will take a number of days before your winnings are sent to you, thus it’s important to do your research beforehand to see how long it’ll take for your funds to be with you when using each method.

Is Caesars Sportsbook legit?

Yes. Caesars Sportsbook is entirely legal and legit, with their online sports betting site currently legal in a number of states because of this.

Currently, Caesars online sportsbook is live in all of Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut,Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming.

Their sportsbook is regulated by all of the respective regulatory bodies in these aforementioned states, meaning you won’t have anything to worry about when signing for their online sports betting site.

Does Caesars Sportsbook offer a mobile app?

Yes. Caesars sportsbook’s mobile app is available via both iOS and Android, with it proving to be a very strong sportsbook app at that.

It’s very similar to their online desktop product, with all of their markets being very easy to find, with the remaining sections of the app also proving to be simple to navigate.

Does Caesars Sportsbook offer live betting?

Yes. You’ll be able to wager on a whole range of sports via their live betting section, with this section proving to be accessible via the main part of their sportsbook.

You can wager on a whole host of markets, with you able to bet on all sports ranging from the major leagues of MLB, NBA and NFL, to more obscure sports such as darts, snooker and handball.

The live betting markets on offer are very diverse, allowing for huge variety when wagering on games that have already gotten underway.

Can you win money with Caesars Sportsbook?

Yes. The odds offered by Caesars Sportsbook are very competitive, with the markets on offer also proving to be very strong.

You will need to be in a state where Caesars Sportsbook is allowed in order to win money with them.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code?

There is no promo code needed to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook.

You will be eligible to claim their hugely generous new customer offer as long as you follow the remaining steps correctly after signing up.

How do I claim my Caesars Sportsbook Sign-Up bonus?

To get involved with Caesars’ brilliant welcome offer, simply head to their sportsbook and create your new account.

Once your account has been created, simply make an initial deposit of $10+ and get your first bet on Caesars.

If this bet ends up being successful, your bet will be paid out as usual, however if it loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to a maximum value of $1,250.

