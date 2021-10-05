TORONTO — In what could be another sign that Ben Simmons is serious about not returning to the Philadelphia area, the 76ers point guard put one of his residences up for sale and according to sources discussed the possibility of selling the other one.

His place at The Ritz-Carlton Residences of Philadelphia was listed on Sunday for $3.1 million. Sources added if he decides to sell his Moorestown home he would want to list it for $4.9 million. He paid around $2.275 million for the South Jersey home that needed some work.

Simmons purchased his place at the Ritz for $2.54 million in 2018. It has three bedrooms and 4.5 baths and is 3,079 square feet. The residence comes with two underground parking spots, access to a fitness center and pool, and valet parking.

Simmons has made some upgrades to his 10,000 square-foot home in Moorestown that sits on 1.78 acres. He finished the basement, put in a new kitchen, replaced the flooring, added a pool, and furnished the house.

» READ MORE: Ben Simmons vs. the Sixers: An inside look at a messy NBA divorce

This summer, the three-time All-Star purchased a new all-black farmhouse in Southern California for $17.5 million. It’s 12,000 square feet on 1.5 acres and includes two motor courts, a pool, spa, wood deck, patio, and cabana. There’s also a guesthouse that comes with a pool of its own.

Simmons has asked to be traded and has been a no-show this preseason in what is turning into a messy divorce from the Sixers.

The Sixers, however, have been unable to get potential trade partners to meet their lofty demands.

The team’s position that it won’t trade him just to make a trade has been consistent. The Sixers are trying to win a championship and believe they’re in a better position to win one with him on the roster.

They don’t intend to trade him unless they get what they perceive is equal value in return.

The Sixers withheld $8.25 million of his salary Friday and placed the payment in an escrow account. Sources have said that was an option as the Sixers looked to ensure any fines for his training camp no-show and games missed could be deducted from that account moving forward.

Beginning with Monday’s 123-107 preseason loss to the Raptors, the Sixers intend to deduct $360,000 for each game missed from the money placed in escrow, according to ESPN.