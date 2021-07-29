NEW YORK — The Golden State Warriors basically assumed the 76ers’ offer as a joke.

The Sixers asked for Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, the Nos. 7 and 14 picks in tonight’s NBA draft along with two future first-rounders in exchange for Ben Simmons, according to multiple sources. The Warriors quickly turned down the offer.

This comes after a source confirmed The Ringer report that the Sixers asked the San Antonio Spurs for four first-round picks, three first-round pick swaps and a young player in exchange for Simmons.

According to The Action Network, the Toronto Raptors rejected the Sixers’ asking price of Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and the fourth pick in tonight’s draft for a package that included Simmons.

One league executive said the Sixers are making “totally outlandish offers.”

They already tried to ship Simmons to the Houston Rockets in January in exchange for James Harden. And his play in the postseason led to his being shopped again.

The Australian native had been a solid regular-season player, but he has developed a knack for struggling in the postseason.

His subpar play this postseason contributed to the Sixers losing to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Simmons shot just 25-for-73 (34.2%) from the foul line in the first two rounds, marking the worst postseason free-throw shooting performance in NBA history.

Simmons also took only three shots in 56 fourth-quarter minutes during the seven-game semifinal series with the Hawks. None of the fourth-quarter shot attempts came in the final four games. He was roundly criticized after he passed up an open dunk with the Sixers down, 88-86, with 3 minutes, 29 seconds left in Game 7.