LAS VEGAS — As of midday Tuesday, the 76ers and Danny Green were nowhere close to a deal that would keep him with the team.

This comes after both sides had spoken multiple times over a 24-hour span, according to Green’s “Inside The Green Room” co-host Harrison Sanford.

Sanford said representatives from the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, and New Orleans Pelicans have reached to the Sixers free-agent small forward. He also noted that Green knows new Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer stemming from their days as San Antonio Spurs.

Green, 34, played eight of his 12 NBA seasons with the Spurs. Udoka and Budenholzer are former San Antonio assistants.

The Sixers acquired the swingman, Terrance Ferguson, and Vincent Poirier on Dec. 8 from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Al Horford, a protected 2025 first-round pick, Theo Maledon (the 34th pick in the draft) and the rights to Vasilije Micic.

Green quickly became one of the Sixers’ veteran leaders and the glue guy in the starting lineup. He averaged 9.5 points while shooting 40.5% on three-pointers this past season.

The New York native has a knack for complementing elite players and winning NBA titles. Green helped the Los Angeles Lakers win the 2020 NBA championship. That marked his Green’s second straight NBA title and third overall. He also won it with the 2019 Toronto Raptors and 2014 San Antonio Spurs.