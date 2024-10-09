Daryl Morey just invested in a new sports league — and it’s probably not what you think

With the NBA regular season approaching, 76ers president Daryl Morey is entering into a new venture. This won’t be in the basketball realm, however. Morey announced on social media he invested in Major League Table Tennis alongside Sixers co-owner David Blitzer.

“Table tennis is one of the most exciting sports to watch, as anyone who’s seen it in the Olympics knows,” said Morey in a press release. “MLTT’s innovative approach is sure to elevate the sport to new heights, and I’m excited to be part of this journey.”

But this isn’t the first time Morey expressed interest in table tennis. In fact, he takes his table tennis very seriously.



As Sixers president, he helped fund Camden Academy’s trip to the youth table tennis national tournament through his partnership with the Battier Take Charge Foundation, which is founded by Shane and Heidi Battier.

During his time as the Houston Rockets general manager, Morey attended a charity event for the Jeremy Lin Foundation where he played former Rockets player Lin in a game of table tennis. Lin didn’t stand a chance against Morey.

MLTT has now secured a $5.5 million investment from over 20 business leaders including Morey and Blitzer. This investment will help the MLTT grow and reach a more national audience — adding new teams in new markets. They’ll also be able to sign Olympic caliber talent from all around the world.

The MLTT currently has eight teams in different markets across the United States. One of the teams, the Florida Crocs, is owned by NBA Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili.