Scott Rego was a 76ers lifer ... until Friday.

That’s when the team’s senior director of equipment operations was fired over the phone in a cost-cutting move, according to sources.

He wasn’t alone. Around 17 employees, including half of the scouting department, were let go Friday, according to sources. Delaware Blue Coats general manager Matt Lilly, scouting coordinator Christian Endrigian and respected scouts Rod Baker and Jordan Cohn were among the employees let go. Lilly’s duties also included scouting for the Blue Coats, the Sixers NBA G League team.

Rego, 50, joined the Sixers as a team attendant in October, 1987, while a student at Bodine High School. He worked his way up the ranks, from assistant equipment manager to head equipment manager to senior equipment manager to senior director of equipment management. Rego had a close relationship with Sixers franchise player Joel Embiid.

Friday’s moves came after the Sixers recently parted ways with team security director Juan Jackson.

The Sixers director of scouting Danny Mills also recently left to become the general manager of basketball operations for the Perth Wildcats of Australia’s National Basketball League. Mills is a native of Perth, located in Western Australia.

And in one of the first signs of movement, Sixers CEO Scott O’Neil resigned in June after eight years with the team.