Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 102-93 victory over the Golden State Warriors Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Joel Embiid finished with a game-high 26 points and nine rebounds. He went 11-for-11 from the foul line. Sixteen of his points came after intermission.

Worst performance: Nemanja Bjelica was a defensive liability. The Golden State reserve forward scored three points while missing 3 of 4 shots, all three-pointers. He also was a game-worst minus-23.

Best defensive performance: Matisse Thybulle finished with two blocks and held Steph Curry to one of his worst shooting performances of the season. Curry shot 6-for-20, including missing 11 of 14 three-pointers, en route to scoring 18 points.

Worst statistic: The Warriors struggled from three-point land. They made only 12 of 48 (25%).

Best statistic: The Sixers were clutch from the foul line. They made 23 of 26 free throws (88.5%).