Joel Embiid of the Sixers raises his arms to the crowd late in their victory over the Warriors at the Wells Fargo Center. Read more

Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 102-93 victory over the Golden State Warriors Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Joel Embiid finished with a game-high 26 points and nine rebounds. He went 11-for-11 from the foul line. Sixteen of his points came after intermission.

Worst performance: Nemanja Bjelica was a defensive liability. The Golden State reserve forward scored three points while missing 3 of 4 shots, all three-pointers. He also was a game-worst minus-23.

Best defensive performance: Matisse Thybulle finished with two blocks and held Steph Curry to one of his worst shooting performances of the season. Curry shot 6-for-20, including missing 11 of 14 three-pointers, en route to scoring 18 points.

» READ MORE: Sixers, Thybulle make sure Steph Curry has no shot at three-point record in inspiring 102-93 win

Worst statistic: The Warriors struggled from three-point land. They made only 12 of 48 (25%).

Best statistic: The Sixers were clutch from the foul line. They made 23 of 26 free throws (88.5%).