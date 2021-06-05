Keith Pompey

Too big and too talented for the Atlanta Hawks, the 76ers will win their Eastern Conference semifinal series. However, it will be closer than some people might think because of Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanović. Young, the Hawks point guard, averages 27.1 points in nine career games vs. the Sixers. This time, Young will have a co-star in Bogdanović, who’s back after missing all three of the Sixers-Hawks games this season.

SIXERS IN 6

Marc Narducci

Dwight Howard will get revenge on one of his former teams. And expect Ben Simmons to shut down Trae Young.

SIXERS IN 6

David Murphy

If Embiid doesn’t play at all, the Hawks have the edge. If he is 75 percent, the Sixers have the experience, the coaching, and enough talent to get it done.

SIXERS IN 7

Mike Sielski

This series will be a harder slog for the Sixers than their first-rounder against the Wizards, just for Trae Young’s presence and Joel Embiid’s torn meniscus. But assuming Embiid plays through the pain, the gap between the teams is still fairly wide.

SIXERS IN 6

Marcus Hayes

The series will swing on three issues: Will Joel Embiid be healthy enough to matter? Probably not. Can Seth Curry consistently score at least 20 points per game? Probably not. Will Ben Simmons be aggressive every night on offense? Probably not.

HAWKS IN 7

Damichael Cole

It won’t be an easy five. The Hawks have enough offensive firepower to hang with the Sixers, but Philly has enough wing defenders to slow down Atlanta’s attack for a quick series.

SIXERS IN 5

Ed Barkowitz

Dear Sixers fans,

Don’t taunt Trae Young, especially when your best player is hobbled. The kid thrives on the animosity.

HAWKS IN 6