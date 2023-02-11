Sixers’ Joel Embiid could sit out the NBA All-Star Game

Joel Embiid is unsure if his left foot soreness will affect his appearance in the NBA All-Star Game.

The 76ers center was selected to start in the game as an injury replacement Friday afternoon. But Embiid indicated it’s no guarantee that he’ll play following that night’s 119-108 victory over the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center.

“We will see how it goes,” Embiid said. “I got three games [before the All-Star Game]. So I’m just taking it day by day. So I’m just taking it day-by-day.”

The Sixers (35-19) play the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at the Barclays Center. Then they’ll entertain the Houston Rockets on Monday and host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. The All-Star Game is Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City.

Embiid also said he’s unsure if he’ll play against the Nets (33-22), which would mark his third game in four nights.

“I’ll see,” Embiid said of playing. “Every game I’ve been questionable. It’s all about seeing how I feel. … I’m just trying to get [past three games] and give myself a little break to make sure I give it some time. That’s what the doctor says.”

His goal is to be ready for the final 25 games following the All-Star break and the playoffs, so he’s determined to take care of himself to be in the best position possible to succeed.

Embiid is second in the league in scoring at 33.3 points. He also averages 10.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.6 blocks.

On Feb. 3, he was named the Eastern Conference player of the month for January. It’s the second straight month that he has been selected as the conference’s best player.