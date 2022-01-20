Joel Embiid remains ranked third among Eastern Conference frontcourt players in the third round of NBA All-Star voting by fans released Thursday.

Like the previous two rounds, he is the lone 76ers player among the top 10 vote-getters for Eastern Conference frontcourt players or guards.

The East’s top three frontcourt vote-getters are Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (5,496,513), Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (5,124,925), and Embiid (3,305,229). The Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum (1,580,022) remains a distant fourth.

The Chicago Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan (4,121,034), Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young (2,147,111), Bulls’ Zach LaVine (1,988,452) and Nets’ James Harden (1,962,928) are the conference’s four leading guards.

Los Angeles Lakers forward and four-time MVP LeBron James is the league’s top vote-getter with 6,827,449 votes, while Durant leads the East. The leading vote-getters from each conference will be named team captains.

Fans account for 50% of the All-Star votes to determine the 10 starters for the NBA All-Star Game, which is scheduled to be played Feb. 20 in Cleveland. A media panel and current NBA players will each account for 25% of the vote. The voters must pick two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference on their ballots.

Fan voting concludes on Saturday at midnight. The NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two team captains, will be revealed Jan. 27 during TNT NBA Tip-Off.

Embiid is expected to become the franchise’s first player to be voted to start in his fifth consecutive NBA All-Star Games since Allen Iverson did it seven straight times from 2000-06. The center is fourth in the league in scoring (28.0 points per game) and 10th in rebounding (10.6).