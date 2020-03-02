Milton, a second-year, second-round project, made his 12th NBA start Sunday. He’s starting in place of Simmons, the point guard with the bad back, but Milton has replaced the scoring of Embiid, who left in the first quarter three games ago with a shoulder injury. In those three games, Milton is averaging 26 points, and during Sunday’s 136-130 loss, Milton tied the NBA record for consecutive made threes, with 13. Not once did Brown call a timeout and explain to him when or how to shoot. He knew his role: get buckets.