He was pretty close to that against the Knicks, scoring 34 points on 14-of-21 shooting while serving as the Sixers’ primary scoring option. The big question is whether he can do it consistently enough to make up for the absences of Simmons and Embiid. Harris was coming off an abysmal performance against the Cavaliers in which he scored just 11 points in an ugly 108-94 loss, albeit while battling a knee injury. Against the Knicks, he hit three of his six three-point attempts, including a pull-up from the top of the arc that gave the Sixers a 110-102 lead with 1:52 remaining. There’s an argument to be made that Harris is actually a better as a first or second option than he is as the player the Sixers most often need him to be when Embiid and Simmons are healthy, i.e. a deadly knock-down shooter who does scoring in catch-and-shoot or pump-and-go situations. We’ll get a chance to see.