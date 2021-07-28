The 76ers will open their five-game summer league schedule against the Dallas Mavericks on Aug. 9 in Las Vegas. NBA summer league takes place from Aug. 8-17 at the at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. All 30 NBA teams are involved in the league.

After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records will meet in the championship game on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The tiebreak criteria to determine the participants in the championship game are available here. The 28 teams that do not play in the championship game will play a fifth game on Aug. 16 or Aug. 17.

Here is the Sixers schedule:

Monday Aug. 9 vs. Dallas, 4 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Thurs. Aug. 12 vs. Atlanta, 9 p.m. ESPN2

Sat. Aug. 14 vs. Boston, 5 p.m. NBA TV

Sun. Aug. 15 vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m. ESPN2

The rosters for NBA teams will be announced sometime after Thursday’s NBA draft. The Sixers have two selections, No. 28 in the first round and No. 50 in the second round.